It's Not Just the Ladies of Younger Who've Become IRL BFFs

Younger's Molly Bernard and Hilary Duff are just the latest co-stars to call each other BFFs. Check out the cutest gal pal friendships in TV history!

Best friends forever!

Younger's Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard may be roommates and close pals onscreen, but their relationship is even deeper off-screen. Bernard officiated Duff's wedding to musician Matthew Koma in 2019, is godmother to Duff's daughter Banks Violet Bair and even flew to Los Angeles for Duff's home birth of baby girl Mae in March 2021. Seems like they're more like family than just work wives!  

Bernard and Duff are the most recent duo to join the ranks of cutest co-stars turned BFFs. From Insecure's Issa Rae and Ivonne Orji's Instagram-worthy friendship to Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams' adorable sisterhood, it's clear some TV shows are a blast to be on set for. As The Bold Type, Shrill and Younger all air their respective final seasons, we're already going through withdrawal from watching real-life besties play them onscreen.

Plus, who can forget '90s icons Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox being Friends for decades, and Busy Philipps always having Michelle Williams' back long after Dawson's Creek concluded?  

photos
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams' Friendship

Check out our list below for all the friendships both onscreen and off that we want to be part of! 

Photo courtesy of TV Land
Younger's Kelsey & Lauren

Leave it to a Millennial publishing executive and a social media maven to become BFFs! Paramount+ series Younger captured viewers' hearts—and introduced Kelsey (Hilary Duff) to Lauren (Molly Bernard). The duo even live together in the final season, proving sometimes it is best to bring work home with you. 

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Hilary Duff & Molly Bernard

We will forever be obsessed with Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard's real-life friendship! Bernard is godmother to Duff's daughter Banks Violet Bair, and she even officiated Duff's wedding to musician Matthew Koma in 2019. This dedicated duo have also been together for life's biggest moments: Bernard was there for Duff's home birth of baby girl Mae in March 2021.

"We're kind of an odd pairing. She's like a global actress, pop star, superstar and I'm like a neurotic complete nerd," Bernard joked on E! News' Daily Pop. "We just kind of totally friend fell in love. I think opposites attract in that way." It's clear Bernard and Duff will have each others' backs long after Younger wraps!

Freeform
The Bold Type's Kat, Jane & Sutton

When we're not crushing on their office (hello, not every New York City magazine office looks like THAT!), we can't stop thinking about how Kat (Aisha Dee), Jane (Katie Stevens) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) are each others' soulmates. They take work wives to the next level! We're not at all ready to say goodbye

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens and Meghann Fahy

This powerhouse trio are all triple threats: they can sing, act and love. After a "difficult" period of reflection during June 2020, Aisha Dee thanked her co-stars turned friends Katie Stevens and Meghann Fahy for their support. "They were both there for me in ways that obviously I knew I could expect because they're my people, but it really, really touched me," Dee mused to Page Six. "To have them available, even if it is to listen, really meant a lot to me." The close cast members even "just ate all of the food in the house and drank all of the wine and hugged" after wrapping The Bold Type. Sounds relatable! "I don't really know what I would do if I couldn't keep up to date with them," Dee gushed. 

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX
Emily in Paris' Emily & Mindy

Emily (Lily Collins) was certainly a posh fish out of water in Paris, but thankfully fellow expat Mindy (Ashley Park) showed her the beauty of fresh croissants, cafés, karaoke and yes, handsome French men. Is there a more stylish pair of pals? 

Instagram
Lily Collins & Ashley Park

Ashley Park and Lily Collins' love for one another spans the globe! This adorable duo shared plenty of behind-the-scenes snapshots of their set life in the City of Lights highlighting their fashionable friendship. Collins called Park her "work bestie" on Instagram before commemorating Park's sweet baking skills: "The show may have brought us together but now, we have each other for life." Aww! Who wouldn't become best friends while traveling Paris?!

Hulu
Shrill's Annie & Fran

Sure, Annie (Aidy Bryant) is still figuring things out in her personal life but at least she knows Fran (Lolly Adefope) is a loyal pal. 

Instagram
Aidy Bryant & Lolly Adefope

Aidy Bryant gushed about befriending Lolly Adefope on set. She even shared hilarious Instagram pics of them working together for a third and final season! "This is the most romantic I've ever felt," Bryant joked, while Adefope commented, "Marry me!!" 

Hbo/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press
Game of Thrones' Sansa & Arya

OK so yes these two were literally sisters onscreen, but their personalities couldn't be any more different: Arya (Maisie Williams) was a tomboy turned warrior, while Sansa (Sophie Turner) was obsessed with becoming a princess...that is, until the young king turned out to be pure evil. Both of these leading ladies came of age onscreen and earned their ranks among most beloved TV heroines. 

Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams

The Stark sisters are "soulmates" in real-life! Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams even have matching tattoos to honor their lasting love for one another. Williams revealed to Rolling Stone that Turner "was the coolest thing I'd ever seen" when they first met. Now, "we're best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together," after their table reading. All hail the casting gods!

SOPHIE GIRAUD/NETFLIX
Ginny & Georgia's Ginny & Max

They're just girls next door! Ginny (Antonia Gentry) immediately bonded with eccentric Max (Sara Waisglass). Their friendship spans Britney Spears Halloween costumes, heartbreaks and tense conversations. But can the M.A.N.G. gang stick together even after Max found out about Ginny secretly hooking up with her twin brother? Season two can't come soon enough. 

BBMA2021; George Pimentel/Getty Images
Sara Waisglass & Antonia Gentry

According to Netflix's "Best Friends Challenge," Antonia Gentry and Sara Waisglass aren't just co-stars: they're also karaoke pals! MANG is real off-screen too, it seems. "Lovely ladies that make my heart go pitter patter!!!!!!! MANG 4 LYFE!!!" Waisglass captioned on Instagram

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank
The Office's Pam & Angela

Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Angela (Angela Kinsey) weren't always close. Remember petite Angela's digs at Pam's growing baby bump? At least they eventually became friends after Pam kept Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and Angela's affair a secret. 

Instagram
Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey

Sometimes you meet your best friend at The Office. For Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, their friendship has extended far past the faux documentary cameras. The duo even started podcast Office Ladies together and have a book titled The Office BFFs coming out in 2022! 

"Angela and I have journeyed through so much together. We met on The Office and it kicked off what would become one of the most important relationships of my life," Fischer gushed on Instagram. Talk about a water cooler friendship! 

Hulu
Pen15's Maya & Anna

Maya (Maya Erskine) and Anna (Anna Konkle) are middle school besties and at age 13, they know the true meaning of friendship: Loving someone even through their awkward phase

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WGAW
Maya Erskine & Anna Konkle

The Pen15 co-creators' friendship only grew deeper on set. Co-stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle even gave birth at the same time! "BFFs making some future bffs," Erskine captioned on Instagram. Too cute! 

HBO / Album
Girls' Hannah & Jessa

Some say Hannah (Lena Dunham) and Jessa (Jemima Kirke) were self-centered, but they always had an understanding: When you need her, she's there. From picking up Jessa at rehab—even when she didn't actually need to be there—to giving her blessing for Jessa to end up with Adam (Adam Driver). Now that's true adulting.

Instagram
Lena Dunham & Jemima Kirke

Girls may have ended in 2017, but Jemima Kirke and Lena Dunham's friendship is timeless. Dunham shared a sweet birthday tribute to former co-star Kirke in April 2021. "You may not be very polite via text message, but you're absolutely who I'd choose to enter an apocalypse or be trapped in an escape room with (and I feel like we've tried both at least once)," Dunham captioned. "I love you this and every year. I hope to spend the rest of my life copying your clothing and mannerisms and apologizing for your behavior." 

Marie W. Wallace/HBO
Insecure's Issa & Molly

College friends Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) have had their ups and downs, but like real-life friends, they always find their way back to each other.

Yvonne Orji/Instagram
Issa Rae & Yvonne Orji

Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji's friendship is just as cute in reality! Orji even gushed to E! News that she and Rae are like "Batman and Robin" together. 

The WB/Fred Norris
One Tree Hill's Brooke & Peyton

Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush) and Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton) may have both been One Tree Hill fan favorites, but the duo had two very different endings: Peyton left the series ahead of its finale, where Peyton followed her fashion dreams all the way to the top. 

Instagram
Sophia Bush & Hilarie Burton

Sophia Bush is Hilarie Burton's biggest fan! "We've been through a lot. At least 374 hair colors together. Crushes. Heartbreaks. Hangovers. Halloweens. Tears and laughter. Fear and joy. Successes and burn-it-to-the-ground failures. We've fought like rams and loved like family," Bush previously penned on Instagram. "There is no one I would have rather been on the world's most insane roller coaster with...At least we're not alone. I love you mama." 

Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection; The WB
Dawson's Creek Audrey & Jen

Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams) was the girl next door on Dawson's Creek but by the time "cool girl" Audrey Liddell (Busy Philipps) joined the cast in season five, the two blonde bombshells had forged a lifelong friendship in real life.  

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps

Dawson's Creek ended almost 20 years ago, but former co-stars Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps constantly share their adoration on social media. They even are each others' plus ones for red carpets! Williams gushed Philipps was her "first real friend" to Entertainment Weekly, while Philipps said it was "like love at first sight." Here's hoping Williams pops up on Girls5eva. 

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Sex and the City's Carrie & Miranda

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) discovered her true soulmates were her best gal pals, and it's safe to say no one has been more there for her than Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). Through thick and thin, Miranda fiercely defends Carrie—and who can forget Carrie running through a snowstorm on New Year's Eve to apologize to her BFF? 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon

SJP will always be Cynthia Nixon's MVP. Sarah Jessica Parker couldn't help but wonder what her iconic Sex and the City co-star would be like as the governor of New York. Parker shared a strong message on Instagram for her "dear friend" Nixon during the 2018 campaign. "My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote," Parker captioned. 

Warner Bros.
Friends Monica & Rachel & Phoebe

Monica (Courteney Cox) was type A, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow)was more go with the flow and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) followed her heart, but this trio has one of the best Friends-hips in TV history. Let's just hope the revival is as much of a love fest as when the show concluded in 2004 with Monica and Rachel sister-in-laws and Phoebe singing "Smelly Cat" forever. 

Instagram / Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow & Jennifer Aniston

From birthdays to babies, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston truly have lived up to the Friends theme song in always being there for each other. "I love you girls. So much," Cox captioned a sweet bday tribute. Or as Aniston adorably put it on Instagram, "Hi from the girls across the hall." 

