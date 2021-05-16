Oh na na, RiRi's rocking a new look.
Rihanna made headlines for returning to one of her iconic hairstyles that we haven't seen since 2009. But the superstar wasn't the only one causing fans to make their favorite celeb trend on Twitter over a transformation: Jensen Ackles looked unrecognizable on the set of his first project after Supernatural came to an end in November of last year and Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams went eyebrow-less at the BRIT Awards. Yes, you read that right: Arya Stark has officially shed her brows.
Plus, Sandra Lee opened up about her recent weight loss after vowing to drop 30 pounds at the beginning of the year, while a Siesta Key star detailed her ongoing mental and physical journey exclusively to E! News just as the new season began.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...