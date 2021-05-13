Here's What to Know About Netflix's Knives Out Sequel Starring Kathryn Hahn and Janelle Monáe

Watch : Daniel Craig Hints at "Knives Out" Sequel

Siri, play "Agatha All Along."

A source tells E! News Wandavision scene-stealer Kathryn Hahn is the latest actress to join Rian Johnson's sequel to his Oscar-nominated film, Knives Out. There's also talk of Janelle Monáe joining the movie in a currently undisclosed role.

E! News reached out to Netflix for comment.

Though Hahn and Monáe alone have enough star power to get people into theaters, they're not the only actors starring in Johnson's murder mystery. Multiple outlets confirmed Fight Club actor Edward Norton has been cast, alongside Dave Bautista and, of course, Daniel Craig.

Johnson has said very little about the plot of the sequel, but it's confirmed Craig will be returning as the Southern detective Benoit Blanc. Additionally, the upcoming film is set to take place in Greece, where the star-studded cast will begin filming this summer.