Why Kendall Jenner Is "Not Proud" of Her Relationship With Social Media

As one of the most followed stars on social media, Kendall Jenner knows the world of posts, likes and comments all too well.
But, as many have come to learn about the digital world, she feels the addiction that unfortunately is one of social media's many detriments. "My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don't like and I'm not proud to say that," she said during a new episode of Vogue's Open Minded: Unpacking Anxiety series, "but I also feel like that's something that probably most of us can relate to."
Of course, social media—especially for celebrities—can be a double-edged sword because while it offers a vital tool for promotion, the platforms can also wreak havoc on one's mental health. "I don't like that I feel the need to have social media in the first place," Jenner said. "There really is no escaping it."
While she's proved her prowess for social media over the years (remember when her photo was the most-liked Instagram post of 2015?), there are things about it that still grinds Jenner's gears.
"Something that boils my blood, that really frustrates me and I think upsets me the most is when it's someone claiming a false narrative for me," she told Dr. Jorge Partida. "The Internet, I guess, bases things off of such small moments with no context. They don't know the before or the after and they'll take that and run with it and then completely judge you off of this one little thing."
For the supermodel, the impact of the online criticism can be extreme. As she explained, "I have moments of feeling like I'm breaking or feeling like I can't take it anymore because sometimes it does feel like...I can never do anything right."
