The Game Revival Is Official: See the Status of Other Remakes & Reboots

This is a big score for fans of The Game.

On Thursday, May 13, Paramount+ announced that they are reviving The Game with some original cast members set to return. Specifically, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez are once again stepping into their roles as sports agent Tasha Mack and football star Malik Wright respectively.

While there will be some familiar faces in the new series, The Game revival will not be an exact replica of the original dramedy. According to the streaming service, the revival will relocate from San Diego to Las Vegas and will feature original cast members and new players.

Their description teased that The Game will "offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love—all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game."