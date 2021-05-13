Bold Makeup Trends You Shouldn't Be Scared to Try

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With every new season comes new makeup trends!
Now that more and more of us are finally getting to spend time outside socializing safely with friends again, it's time to reassess our go-to makeup style. We don't know about you, but our quarantine makeup routine was almost non-existent as a bare face felt right since we weren't going out much or having to see people IRL. With the world slowly but surely opening up, we are excited to rock this season's latest trends like colorful mascara, bold-hued eyeliner, sparkly lip glosses, show-stopping highlighter and fluffy brows.
And if you think you can't rock a bold eye look or peachy pout, you definitely can! As self-proclaimed no-makeup makeup enthusiasts ourselves, it took some time to get comfortable going out of our makeup comfort zones. But with practice and the right products, we're now rocking blue eyeliner on daily basis without hesitation.
Below, we rounded up 12 must-have products that will help you master the latest makeup trends with confidence!
About-Face Daytripper Matte Fluid Eye Paint
Ok besties, you HAVE to pick up some of about-face's new matte fluid eye paints. Available in the dreamiest pastel hues, these babies have an incredible formula and perform so well. Whether you use these as an eyeliner or paint a masterpiece on your eyelid, you'll get tons of compliments.
The 411 Pressed Pigment Palette
Channel your inner Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport with this Clueless-inspired palette. We love the mix of bold pigmented shades and neutral tones, so you can use this palette on a daily basis.
Roen Kiss My Liquid Shimmer Lip Balm
Right now, sparkly lip gloss is in! We love using Roen's Kiss My Liquid Shimmer Lip Balms because of the non-sticky formula and the colors go with everything. Not to mention, they are packed with nourishing ingredients like mango and grapeseed oils, and the peppermint leaves a minty finish.
Lime Crime Nebula Volumizing Mascara
TikTok is digging colored mascara right now, and so are we! Whether you apply on the tips of your lashes or on the bottom lashes exclusively, this mascara by Lime Crime is a fun way to spice up any makeup look.
Bite Beauty Daycation Whipped Cream Blush
Cream blush is having a moment as demonstrated by our vanity full of various liquid blushes right now. Bite Beauty just came out with some pretty dreamy and bold cream blushes that you need to try asap! Just tap a little onto the apple of your cheeks to give your face a lift and some color.
About-Face Light Lock Highlight Fluid
If you buy one highlighter for this season, get about-face's Light Lock Highlight Fluid! It offers a buildable glow that you can use all over your face and collarbones. We use it on a daily basis, and it's our go-to for when we need to be on camera for Zoom meetings..
Flower Body Glitter
Since the '70s are also making a comeback, why not add some metallic flowers to your eye makeup look? These are easy to apply and will have you spreading peace, love and happiness with every blink.
Kevyn Aucoin True Feather Brow Marker Gel Duo
The liquid makeup and fluffy brow trends aren't going anywhere. Kevyn Aucoin's True Feather Brow Marker Gel Duo is our go-to for achieving easy breezy brows on a daily basis. On one end, there's a precision brush tip that helps create subtle hair-like strokes, and on the other is a setting gel. This pen seriously gives you the perfect natural brow!
Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love Lipstick- K.I.S.S.I.N.G - NUDE ROMANCE
Bold lips are always in, but right now we're seeing lots of bold peachy lips on TikTok and Instagram. We love Charlotte Tilbury's new Look of Love Lipsticks because it offers a creamy, long-lasting formula that will give you super kissable lips.
Lime Crime Artsy Kit
The kit includes singer Kehlani's favorite liner shades like baby blue, aqua and black. Not to mention, these playful hues will instantly elevate any makeup look!
I Heart Revolution Peach & Glow Mini Chocolate Duo
Peachy cheeks are a must for summertime! We love how this palette (yes, only $8!) will give you a peachy, sunkissed glow.
About-Face Daytripper Light Lock Lip Gloss
Can you tell we're obsessed with about-face yet? Besides being lifelong Halsey stans, we truly love the brand's formulas and how each product pushes us to get creative with our makeup looks. The new Light Lock Lip Glosses are the perfect way to top of your look thanks to the pastel tinted hues.