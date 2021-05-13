A Third Psych Movie Is Coming Soon to Peacock

Good things come to those who wait for iiiiiit.

Another Psych movie is officially on its way to Peacock, and this time it's called Psych 3: This Is Gus. It's not clear if this movie was titled before or after Mandy Moore used #ThisIsGus as a hashtag for her newborn baby, but either way, it's a great title.

This time around, Gus (Dulé Hill) is preparing for the birth of his baby with his girlfriend Selene (Jazmyn Simon). He and Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene's estranged husband, while Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career in the wake of his shooting and stroke recovery.

Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson and Corbin Bernsen will also return.

Psych 3 is a follow-up to Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, in which a recovering Lassiter was at the center of a mystery that all his former colleagues were desperate to solve. Selene announced her pregnancy at the end of the movie, after Shawn mistakenly believed it was Juliet who was the pregnant one.