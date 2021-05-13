E! Announces Five New Shows With Jason Biggs, Teyana Taylor and More!

Mark your calendars!
All your favorite NBCU networks—including E!, Bravo and NBC—just announced brand new series for 2021 with top tier talent. From competition series to reality shows, there's something for everyone to binge.
The beloved reality family sitcom The Bradshaw Bunch is returning to E! this year for a second season, while it couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert will give an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at their lives juggling music, fashion, business and family with E!'s We Got Love Iman & Teyana.
E! also announced that celebrity kids will head to a Colorado farm for E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules ("each episode throws the cast into fish-out-of-water situations and hilarious misadventures as they work to restore and reopen Saddleback Ranch to the public after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic") and Showbiz Moms & Dads will feature larger-than-life parents of social media influencers.
Following the news that Laverne Cox is the new host of E!'s Red Carpet coverage, audiences can start getting excited for the 2021 Peoples' Choice Awards, which will air on Tuesday, Dec. 7!
E! is further partnering with Jason Biggs and the producers behind hit series Cash Cab for E!'s Jason Biggs Cash at Your Door, a brand new way to make money without leaving your house. Just wait and see what happens when host Biggs knocks on your door!
The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon is also slated to executive produce E!'s music competition series Clash of the Cover Bands with two groups vying to win the title of most impressive cover performance on each episode. Bands are selected by category, like Pop Divas, Boy Bands, Heavy Metal and more genre styles.
Fallon will have his hands full hosting variety event series That's My Jam on sister network NBC with fun games like "Wheel Of Musical Impressions," "Name That Song" with The Roots and "Slay It Don't Spray It."
"In each episode, two teams of two celebrities compete for charity in a series of music and dance-based games, performative segments, and play-along trivia, with Fallon hosting all the action," reads the release.
The Tonight Show gets the kids treatment on Peacock with Fallon executive producing and children hosting The Kids Tonight Show. Fallon additionally is adapting his bestselling children's books Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada and Everything is Mama in partnership with Dreamworks Animation for a cartoon series titled Mama & Dada. Of course, there is a new holiday spirit extravaganza in the works with 5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas for Fallon's other book of the same name.
And don't forget about our favorite Bravo reality TV shows!
Below Deck is setting its sights on Norway with spinoff Below Deck Adventure in 2022. "This new series takes wealthy thrill-seekers on the mega-yacht trip of a lifetime to experience thrilling YOLO adventures and daredevil activities all against some of the world's most beautiful backdrops," read the announcement. "Season one will be set in the glacial fjords of Norway where charter guests will dog sled, heli ski and cold-water plunge their way through the day, dine on freshly caught seafood straight from the Scandinavian waters in the evening, and still get all steamed up in the hot tub by night."
Meanwhile, Summer House meets Southern Charm with seasonal spinoff Summer House Winter Charm where stars of both shows will vacation together in Vermont.
For The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans, Kandi Burruss earns her own new spinoff Kandi OLG Project to capture all the drama with husband Todd Tucker and the Old Lady Gang, comprised of Mama Joyce, and Aunts Nora and Bertha. The group continues to build their OLG restaurant empire and viewers will get to know all the employees, á la Vanderpump Rules.
ATL is only going to get hotter with Bravo's Love Match Atlanta, a reality series that highlights Black matchmaking companies to pair the city's most eligible (and demanding) singles. More adventurous viewers looking for love can opt for Love Without Borders, a 90 Day Fiancé meets Married at First Sight type dating show where participants leave their jobs, homes and families behind to travel around the globe to meet a mystery suitor.
Speaking of 90 Day, producers of the hit TLC series turn their attention to the dance floor with Bravo's Life Is a Ballroom. The docu-series features professional and amateur dancers competing in showcases across the country.
Like we said, there truly is something for everybody!
(E!, Bravo, Peacock and NBC are all part of NBCUniversal.)