This $8 Bath Overflow Drain Cover Has 30,700+ 5-star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It can be so relaxing to soak in a bubble bath, but all too often that water gets lukewarm pretty quickly. And even during that short-lived timespan when the bath was that perfect temperature, there just wasn't enough water to truly enjoy the experience. But, what am I going to do, get a new tub? I don't think so. There's actually a super simple solution that costs just $8, the SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover.
The cover blocks the tub's overflow drain, preventing it from draining mid-soak, and it has a hole at the top to release water a few inches higher. All you have to do is run some warm water over the suction cup and then press it firmly against the tub and you're all set. It's that easy.
The $8 drain cover has received 30,700+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and some rave reviews. See what people had to say below.
SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover
The cover fits most drains, measuring 4 inches wide and 2 inches deep. It works for toggle/trip lever, flat, or snap drains.
"This drain cover has lasted many long baths in very hard water, endured added bath crystals, and never failed me once. It gains me a precious few inches of water depth and stays put until it's removed, even adhering to this cheap textured plastic failure of a tub. As a sanity-saving measure, it's absolutely five stars."
"This simple little thing turns my sad little apartment tub into a proper soaking tub for long, relaxing baths."
"Baths have changed for me forever now! I can actually FILL THE TUB and not hear that dreaded sound of half my water (and my expensive magnesium flakes, essential oils, organic bubble baths and other fancy therapeutic ingredients) tragically vanishing down the drain. If you're a larger person trying to fit in a smaller tub, especially, you know... THE STRUGGLE IS REAL. Now I can take more baths, enjoy more relaxing warm coziness... all because of this little bit of silicone!"
"Best $8 I ever spent! I moved from a house with a deep soaker tub to a house with regular standard tub. :/ I was about to start looking to remodel the bathroom and get a deeper tub.... Thank you to the genius who thought this up!"
