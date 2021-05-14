This $8 Bath Overflow Drain Cover Has 30,700+ 5-star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It can be so relaxing to soak in a bubble bath, but all too often that water gets lukewarm pretty quickly. And even during that short-lived timespan when the bath was that perfect temperature, there just wasn't enough water to truly enjoy the experience. But, what am I going to do, get a new tub? I don't think so. There's actually a super simple solution that costs just $8, the SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover.

The cover blocks the tub's overflow drain, preventing it from draining mid-soak, and it has a hole at the top to release water a few inches higher. All you have to do is run some warm water over the suction cup and then press it firmly against the tub and you're all set. It's that easy.

The $8 drain cover has received 30,700+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and some rave reviews. See what people had to say below.