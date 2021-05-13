The Friends Reunion Special Has a Premiere Date and a Teaser

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

Finally, the long-awaited Friends reunion has a premiere date.

HBO Max just announced that we'll get to witness this epic event on Thursday, May 27, and there's even a brief but weirdly emotional teaser to go along with the reveal. It's just footage of the cast walking together from behind with a slowed down version of the theme song, but it's the most we've gotten from this special ever since it was first announced back in February 2020.

The special, which reunites stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry in the show's original soundstage on the Warner Bros studio lot, was supposed to be filmed in time for HBO Max's launch in May 2020, but obviously the universe had other plans and the global pandemic delayed the special for over a year.

It finally filmed in April, and now we're just two weeks away from being able to actually watch what the streaming platform calls, "a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show."