The Friends Reunion Special Has a Premiere Date and a Teaser

HBO Max has finally given us a premiere date, a teaser and a long list of confusing guest stars for Friends: The Reunion.

By Lauren Piester May 13, 2021 5:33 PMTags
TVFriendsCelebritiesEntertainment
Finally, the long-awaited Friends reunion has a premiere date. 

HBO Max just announced that we'll get to witness this epic event on Thursday, May 27, and there's even a brief but weirdly emotional teaser to go along with the reveal. It's just footage of the cast walking together from behind with a slowed down version of the theme song, but it's the most we've gotten from this special ever since it was first announced back in February 2020. 

The special, which reunites stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry in the show's original soundstage on the Warner Bros studio lot, was supposed to be filmed in time for HBO Max's launch in May 2020, but obviously the universe had other plans and the global pandemic delayed the special for over a year. 

It finally filmed in April, and now we're just two weeks away from being able to actually watch what the streaming platform calls, "a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show." 

You can watch the teaser below! 

The event is titled Friends: The Reunion and it will feature a whole bunch of special guests. Some make perfect sense, like Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, and Reese Witherspoon, who played one of Rachel's sisters. James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, will also be in attendance, along with Christina Pickles and Elliott Gould, who played Monica and Ross' parents. Tom Selleck, who played Richard, will attend along with Thomas Lennon, who played Joey's identical hand twin. Even Larry Hankin, who played Mr. Heckles, will be there.

And then there's the rest of the list, which confusingly includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai.

The stars have reiterated multiple times that this will not be a scripted Friends revival or anything of the sort. It will involve the actors appearing as themselves to share memories and reflect on the show's legacy with help from executive producers and show creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. 

"There's nothing scripted. We're not in character. We're all ourselves, the real people," Schwimmer recently told Graham Norton. "Although there is one section of it that I don't want to give away, where we all read something."

Let's be honest: No matter what it is, we'll be tuning in. 

Keep up with all the upcoming premiere dates by scrolling down!

CBS
Mom Series Finale (CBS) - May 13

Mom will say goodbye after eight seasons on Thursday, May 13. 

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios
NEW: The Underground Railroad (Amazon) - May 14

Barry Jenkins presents an alternate history in which the Underground Railroad was an actual railroad that helped enslaved people escape to freedom in the 1800s. It premieres May 14 on Amazon.

Netflix
Special (Netflix) - May 20

The second and final season of Special premieres May 20 on Netflix.

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Universal Animation Studios LLC and Fox Media LLC.
Duncanville (Fox) - May 23

Season two premieres May 23 on Fox.

Netflix
Master of None (Netflix) - May 23

Master of None finally returns for the long-rumored third season, but this time Denise (Lena Waithe) takes center stage. It arrives May 23 on Netflix.

CBS
NCIS: New Orleans Series Finale (CBS) - May 23

NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on Sunday, May 23. 

Elizabeth Sisson/SHOWTIME
The Chi (Showtime) - May 23

Season four of The Chi premieres May 23 on Showtime.

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May 23

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO on May 23.

Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME
Black Monday (Showtime) - May 23

Season three of Black Monday will premiere May 23 on Showtime.

Freeform
The Bold Type (Freeform) - May 26

The Bold Type returns for its final season on Wednesday, May 26.

Netflix
Lucifer (Netflix) - May 28

Season five of Lucifer returns for another batch of episodes, May 28 on Netflix.

ANNE MARIE FOX/NETFLIX
The Kominsky Method (Netflix) - May 28

The third and final season of The Kominsky Method premieres May 28 on Netflix.

Amazon Studios
NEW: Panic (Amazon) - May 28

Amazon's new YA drama forces teens to compete in a dangerous game where they can win a chance to escape their small town. It premieres May 28.

Kapital Entertainment and Fox Media LLC.
NEW: Housebroken (Fox) - May 31

Fox's new animated series Housebroken stars Lisa Kudrow as a therapy dog who leads the neighborhood animals in group therapy sessions, premiering May 31.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - May 31

American Ninja Warrior will return May 31.

NBC
America's Got Talent (NBC) - June 1

Season 16 will premiere June 1 on NBC with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.

NBC
Making It (NBC) - June 3

Season three of TV's most wholesome reality show premieres June 3 on NBC. 

Paramount+
Why Women Kill (Paramount+) - June 3

Why Women Kill returns for season two June 3 on Paramount+. There will be a new ensemble cast.

Apple TV+
NEW: Lisey's Story (Apple TV+) - June 4

Apple's upcoming miniseries is based on a book by Stephen King and stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. It premieres June 4.

ABC
Emergency Call (ABC) - June 4

Luke Wilson returns as host and executive producer when the new season of this unscripted drama starts on Friday, June 4. 

ABC
Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase and To Tell the Truth (ABC) - June 6

Three of ABC's game show staples return on Sunday, June 6. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
The Bachelorette (ABC) - June 7

Katie Thurston, the first of the 2021 Bachelorettes, will make her debut on June 7 on ABC. 

Brendan Adam-Zwelling/The CW
In the Dark (The CW) - June 9

Season three arrives June 9 on The CW.

Apple TV+
Home Before Dark (Apple TV+) - June 11

Season two of this Apple TV+ drama premieres June 11. 

ABC
NEW: The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC) - June 14

Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton host this brand new show that's pretty much exactly what it sounds like, with a wild twist. Celebrity singles pick from a hidden panel of potential suitors based on a variety of questions, but the twist is that the panel don't know who the celebrities are, and will be given clues "via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton." It becomes our new favorite bonkers show on June 14. 

ABC
When Nature Calls, Holey Moley 3D in 2D, The Hustler (ABC) - June 17

ABC debuts its new unscripted comedy series about "the lighter side of the natural world" debuts June 17, followed by new season premieres of Holey Moley 3D in 2D and The Hustler

NIETE/NETFLIX
Elite (Netflix) - June 18

Season four of the Netflix teen thriller arrives June 18.

ABC
Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid, Card Sharks (ABC) - June 9

It's a night of taking chances and, well, pressing your luck beginning Wednesday, June 9. 

