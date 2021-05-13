What Kristin Cavallari Learned From the "Challenges" of Co-Parenting With Jay Cutler

Watch : Kristin Cavallari's Mother's Day Plans as a Single Mom

More than a year after announcing their split, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler still consider themselves teammates.

In April 2020, the Very Cavallari stars filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage and 10 years together overall. They later reached a temporary co-parenting agreement over their sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and daughter Saylor James, 5.

"It has its challenges for sure, especially in the beginning when everything is so fresh still," Kristin told Mr. Warburton magazine in a recent cover interview. "But we're just navigating it the best way we know how."

Speaking about her best co-parenting advice, the reality star, whose own parents divorced, said, "Never put the kids in the middle of it. No matter how mad you are at your ex-spouse. One thing that my mom did was she NEVER said anything bad about my dad."

She continued, "Now that I'm older, I really respect that. I always want my kids to see Jay and me as a united front. He's their father. That's important and they need to see that from me."