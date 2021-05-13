Lele Pons Launches Pride Eyewear Collection to Benefit Trevor Project

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lele Pons has partnered with EyeBuyDirect on a line of sunglasses that's all about Pride. She collaborated with the company to create sunglasses and reading glasses with 100% of sales going to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization "focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth."

This is very personal to Lele since her father is a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Lele told E!, "After my dad came out, I learned about the importance of being supportive and accepting of everybody." She also mentioned that he "loves" the collection and that "he's such a supportive parent and he's really proud of the collection celebrating diversity and inclusion."

Lele loves working with EyeBuyDirect because the company "celebrates diversity, inclusion, and brings visibility to the important work done by the Trevor Project," adding, "I want to continue to use my platform to empower and motivate people to accept themselves for who they are."

Lele is all about keeping it positive, which is something she kept in mind while putting together this collection, explaining, "I wanted colorful stuff. I wanted light. I wanted happiness and for people to see those colors and feel it's very fresh." Check out some of her eyewear below.