2021 CMT Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Country music fans: Dust off those boots and warm up your singing-along vocals. The nominations for the 2021 CMT Music Awards are finally here.

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the pack with four nods each, and Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton follow closely behind with three nominations apiece.

Guyton is one of 13 first-time CMT Music Awards nominees along with Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Niko Moon, Noah Cyrus, Parmalee, Ryan Hurd, Tyler Hubbard and Willie Jones.

Brown is returning as host for the second year in a row and will be joined by Ballerini, who is performing the CMT Music Awards emcee duties for the first time.

The winners are voted on by the fans and will be revealed during the airing of the ceremony on Wednesday, June 9 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The event will also simulcast on MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

To see who's up for a trophy this year, scroll on.