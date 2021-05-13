YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Fires Back at Hateful Comments With Makeup-Free Photo

Jaclyn Hill is responding to those who have anything negative to say regarding her appearance.
The entrepreneur took to her Instagram on May 12 to fire back at hateful comments by posting a makeup-free selfie, which sat side-by-side of a photo of the star with makeup.
She captioned the post, "This is me. There is no filter on either of these photos. Taken 2 hours apart."
In her Instagram Story, the star also apologized for not being able to deliver her usual amount of content due to dealing with the negativity she's received from some on social media. "Sorry for my absence on here," she wrote. "I'm going through it right now. I filmed a video all about it today. It was super personal & I hope it's well received. It will be up in the next couple days."
These messages are a direct response to negative comments that were underneath an Instagram post that Ulta Beauty uploaded of the star on May 10. The company just launched their new Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Liquid Lipsticks and Lip Liners, and in the short clip, Jaclyn is seen modeling various shades and colors.
"So Ulta posted a video of me that I filmed 2 weeks ago and the comments are so incredibly mean," the makeup artist recently said on her Instagram Story, according to People. "I'm not on here looking for any pity or sympathy but just being honest with you... I'm human and most days I carry on and don't care. But today I feel defeated. Words hurt people. And I'm proud that I never speak about people the way others do."
The comment section underneath the Instagram post has since transformed into an area of overwhelming love and positivity from fans who are standing up for the makeup guru.
This isn't the first time Jaclyn addressed her social media critics head on. Back in February 2020, the Youtuber uploaded a candid video to explain how she truly felt about reading hurtful commentary.
"I just have to say right now, I see the tweets and the comments all the time," she explained. "And if we're being totally transparent and honest with one another, yeah, filming gives me major anxiety now because I know that every single thing I do, people are, literally, going to go with a fine-toothed comb and a microscope and pick apart everything."
As Jaclyn mentioned within her Instagram Story, the makeup mogul is planning to further address the negative comments posted on her channel sometime soon.