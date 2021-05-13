Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Thought Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

It's impossible not to love Jennifer Aniston, and apparently, that's true even when your own mom was also a Friends cast member.
Lisa Kudrow visited Conan on Wednesday, May 12, where she told host Conan O'Brien that her son, Julian, who recently turned 23 and used to join his mom on the Friends set as a young child, has mixed feelings about now watching the iconic sitcom.
"I know he hasn't seen every episode," Lisa shared about her only child, although she wasn't quite sure why he hadn't been more curious. "I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did really think that everybody else was very funny on the show."
Conan pointed out that it was a typical kid move to not be impressed by their parents, and the 57-year-old Easy A star agreed. The host continued, "He got a little confused. I know that he really was obsessed with Jen."
Indeed, Lisa, whose real-life pregnancy led to the season four story line involving Phoebe carrying triplets, explained that Julian visiting the set at a very impressionable age may have been disorienting for him.
"He'd fly into her lap," the Booksmart actress recalled about her son gravitating toward Jen. "Well, she's a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julien felt love for and felt from."
However, Lisa went on to divulge that perhaps Julian felt a little too connected to the Morning Show performer.
"But then at home, she'd be on TV, and he'd go, 'Mommy!'" she admitted. This led to a very hearty laugh from both stars.
It's safe to assume that Julian, whose dad is Lisa's husband Michel Stern, is now clear on which of the cast members he's related to. But either way, he still has a great friendship with Jen.
On May 7, after Lisa shared rare photos of her son to Instagram to celebrate his birthday, the actress who played Rachel commented, "Happy Birthday, Juls!!! Feels like yesterday that you arrived."
In addition, Conan had questions about what fans can expect from HBO Max's upcoming Friends reunion. He asked if the cast recreated the famous fountain-dancing experience from the opening credits, and Lisa said that while they didn't, the fountain is indeed involved in some way.
She also teased, "There's footage that I've never seen before that I was really excited about."
Watch the above video for a part of the interview.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)