Janet Jackson's Brothers Address Justin Timberlake's Apology About Super Bowl Scandal

Janet Jackson's brothers are weighing in on Justin Timberlake's apology to their sister.
It's been 17 years since the "Rhythm Nation" singer and former *NSYNC band member rocked the world with their controversial Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show. However, only one person came under fire for the performance at the time: Janet.
In February, Justin issued a long overdue apology to the "All For You" singer and his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears. He shared his statement following the aftermath of The New York Times Presents episode of "Framing Britney Spears."
Now, Janet's brothers— Tito, Marlon and Jackie Jackson—are addressing the 40-year-old singer's apology.
During a virtual appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Wednesday, May 12, Marlon told Andy Cohen, "You know, it takes a man to step up and do that, so we do thank him for doing that."
"But we'd like to move forward because that was out there, the negativity about it," he continued. "But...as they say in the old days: Long as they're talking about you, good or bad, you still in the public's eye."
Jackie added, "It kind of hurt Janet in the past. For him to step up and say that, it means a whole lot."
The legendary songstress has yet to publicly comment on Justin's apology.
At the time, the Palmer actor posted his apology on Instagram and acknowledged his past mistakes.
"I've seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond," he began his post. "I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."
The Social Network star then took a moment to apologize to both pop stars directly.
"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually," he shared, "because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I whole heartedly want to be part of and grow from."
He went on to say that the industry is "flawed" and is designed to set up "white men up for success."
As he explained, "Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again. I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career."
"I know this apology is a first step and doesn't absolve the past," he noted. "I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better."