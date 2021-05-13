Daphne Oz Breaks Down Her Self-Care Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you stressed about the stress that's causing your skin to break out? We can relate, and so can Daphne Oz.

In addition to being an Emmy-winning TV host, nutrition author and host of the Mom Brain podcast, Daphne is also co-owner of LOUM Beauty, an emerging beauty and wellness brand dedicated to the mind-skin connection. Recently, we caught up with Daphne to discuss all things LOUM Beauty, a personal favorite of ours, and how we can all achieve radiant skin through manageable self-care routines.

"I've been approached by other skin-care companies in the past to be part of their journeys, but for me, as a total product junkie, it was important not to be a part of something that I felt was just more noise in an already-crowded marketplace," Daphne explained to E!. "What drew me to LOUM was the brand's foundation in 30 years of scientific research into how stress impacts so many of our major skin concerns — from dullness and dryness, to breakouts and premature aging. My skincare routine needs to feel luxurious and practical, effective, and gentle. Most of all: time for yourself well spent that helps me ‘lean my routine' with multi-tasking, performance-grade products."