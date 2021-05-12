Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos Those Three Words on Travis Barker's Body

Kourtney Kardashian has a new gig: tattoo artist.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star slipped on a pair of medical-grade, black gloves and grabbed a tattoo gun to give boyfriend Travis Barker his latest piece of ink. Though this is seemingly Kourt's first time giving someone a tattoo, Travis said she is the "best tattoo artist" on his Instagram Story.
He shared a picture of the fresh ink to his Instagram, revealing the words "I love you" written in black ink on his arm.
This is the second tattoo dedicated to the Poosh founder. In April, Travis unveiled a chest piece that reads "Kourtney" in cursive script.
Rumor has it the Blink-182 drummer's tattoo of Audrey Hepburn is also dedicated to Kourt, as the actress is one of her idols. But Travis has never confirmed the speculation.
The rocker is not one to shy from grand displays of affection. Over Mother's Day weekend, Travis gifted Kourt with an over-the-top bouquet of roses, which nearly took up the entire entryway.
The Mother's Day flowers follows their romantic getaway to Amangiri, Utah, where they celebrated Kourtney's birthday a week after it already happened.
In other words, special occasions aren't the only times Kourtney is treated like a goddess. A source previously told E! News Travis is keen on making "every day special."
"He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares," the insider said. "He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her."
And he doesn't just tell Kourtney how smitten he is, he tells all his social media followers too. On his Instagram Story he shared a photo of a candle named "This smells like Kourtney's orgasm."
But she also reciprocates the love. Every time the single dad gives her a present or spoils her with flowers, she documents the moment on her Instagram, captioning the images with a barrage of emojis.