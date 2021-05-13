Meet the Cast of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam Season 3

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

Summer just got better thanks to these familiar faces.

E! News can exclusively reveal that Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam is returning for a third season this June. And yes, your favorite success stories from Lifetime's reality show are ready to share their lives for the cameras once again.

From season one cast members Jamie and Doug to season nine fan-favorites Deonna and Greg, many couples are giving viewers an intimate look at life after the Married at First Sight experiment came to an end. Plus, Married at First Sight's most recent matches Virginia and Erik as well as Briana and Vincent will be joining Couples' Cam.

One happy couple you won't see this season? Clara and Ryan. But don't freak out and assume there is trouble in paradise. The newlyweds shared a glimpse into their reality today.

"Married life has been great," the couple exclusively told E! News. "We've enjoyed the quiet time to ourselves since the cameras have left. You take so many little things for granted like your first TV show binge (Game of Thrones), your first dinner date (without cameras), your first vacation (we don't talk about Vegas). We can confidently say that we prefer to spend our nights with each other without half a dozen onlookers."