Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell Thanks "Sister" Dua Lipa for Bringing Back Iconic Union Jack Look to BRITs

Now this is the definition of future nostalgia.
If Dua Lipa is a Spice Girls wannabe, she must be levitating over this news. Geri Halliwell, best known as Ginger Spice, sent Dua a special shoutout on Instagram this week after the "New Rules" star paid homage to her legendary 1997 Union Jack outfit.
At the 2021 BRIT Awards, Dua gave a cheeky nod to the British show by donning a Union Jack jacket and miniskirt, both by Vivienne Westwood, during her performance on Tuesday, May 11.
Of course, Geri famously wore a bodycon minidress with the same flag print to the BRIT Awards nearly 25 years ago. On Wednesday, the 48-year-old singer shared a throwback of her nostalgic ensemble with an inspiring message about owning your sense of style, no matter how out there it may be.
"Trust yourself," she wrote. "This dress is a reminder to follow your instincts and be yourself. 24 years ago I had an idea-to wear a Union Jack to celebrate The Brit Awards. Despite the doubts, I trusted my instincts and wore it anyway."
Geri continued by thanking Dua for her sartorial tribute, saying, "All these years later to see it worn by a fellow sister is so special," adding #girlpower and #followyourdreams.
She also gushed over how well the 25 year old pulled it off, writing, "wow @dualipa you wore it well." She added on her Insta Story, "GIRL POWER! LOVED THE OUTFIT AND PERFORMANCE."
Though Dua had an A-list designer create her edgy look, Ginger Spice noted that hers was a little more DIY, describing it as "£5 tea towel on a Gucci dress."
Dua went on to win the awards for Female Solo Artist and Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia at the 2021 ceremony. Now, she and the Spice Girls each have five BRIT trophies.
You know what they say: Make it last forever, friendship never ends!