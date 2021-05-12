Ellen DeGeneres JLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Dionne Warwick Unsurprisingly Nails Her Response to Online Death Hoax

Music icon Dionne Warwick, who has cemented herself as the queen of Twitter in recent months, had a hilarious response to the rumors that she died.

May 12, 2021
Celebrities
Talk of Dionne Warwick's death has been greatly exaggerated. 

On May 10, a Twitter user shared a screenshot of a YouTube video with the title "The Life and Sad Ending of Dionne Warwick." They captioned the pic, "according to youtube @dionnewarwick is dead."

Two days later, the music icon shared her response to the sad "news" of her passing. "Oh no!" Dionne replied to the tweet.

The "That's What Friends Are For" singer has delighted fans on the social media platform for months now, after being encouraged by her digital marketing specialist niece Brittani Warrick to share thoughts with her classic, unapologetic candor. Despite being an avid Twitter user, Dionne's bio on the site reads "I am not writing a bio." Last year, she even came for both Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd to express her confusion over their stage names

Of Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, she tweeted, "Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this." She noted that it would be as if her name was "Dionne the Singer." 

Fortunately, Chance took the whole thing in stride, replying, "Sorry I'm still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!"

Later, Dionne wrote, "The Weeknd is next. Why? It's not even spelled correctly?" Again, she only received praise, with the "Save Your Tears" singer, born Abel Tesfayewho wrote back, "I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day."

It wasn't just stage names Dionne has shared her honest thoughts about. In April, she expressed everyone's sentiments when it was revealed Regé-Jean Page would not return for season two of Netflix's Bridgerton

 

 

The "Heartbreaker" artist tweeted, "No, @regejean! You CANNOT leave me like that. I WILL NOT have it!"

Despite rumors of the contrary, Dionne is alive and well—and still saying exactly what we're all thinking. 

