Draper James x Lands' End Summer Collab Is Preppy Perfection

Looking cute at the beach? What, like it's hard?
Reese Witherspoon's Draper James and lifestyle brand Lands' End just teamed up for the ultimate summer collaboration that celebrates bodies of all shapes and sizes. From gingham prints and versatile tunics to ruffle details and flattering silhouettes, the empowering collection features Lands' End's beloved swimwear styles with Draper James' Americana-inspired style. Available in sizes 0-24, the must-have pieces will make you feel confident and ready to take on the beach or pool.
The collection is now available to shop on Draper James and Lands' End. Plus, a portion of sales will go towards supporting Girls Inc! Keep scrolling to check out our favorite pieces from the collab.
Draper James x Lands' End Tummy Control Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
We get it, not everyone wants to show off their stomach. This stylish suit is the answer to your prayers thanks to a tummy control lining which helps slim and smooth. Plus, it has sewn-in soft cups for shape and support.
Draper James x Lands' End Tasseled Sarong Cover-Up Scarf
Whether you wear this adorable print scarf as a sarong, wrap or headscarf, you'll look so chic for the beach or pool.
Draper James x Lands' End Tummy Control Wrap Swim Dress
With UPF 50 sun protection and modest coverage, you can catch some rays without worrying about a thing.
Draper James x Lands' End Cotton Jersey Sleeveless Swim Cover-up Dress
Perfect for BBQS and summer soirées, this adorable cover-up will help you elevate your pool day fit in no time.
Draper James x Lands' End Ruffle V-neck One Piece Swimsuit
With a ruffle deep V-neckline to accentuate the bust, this swimsuit will make you feel oh so confident. We love the classic navy hue, too.
Draper James x Lands' End Linen Button Front Utility Tunic Top
Made with 100% linen, this tunic makes the perfect cover-up for hot summer days. And you can tie it in the front for an extra fun touch!
Draper James x Lands' End Square Neck Bralette Bikini Top
This bikini is a must! It offers a square neckline for flattering coverage and adjustable straps to help you find the perfect fit.
Draper James x Lands' End Medium Print Open Top Canvas Tote
If you're headed to the beach or pool, you're going to need an equally cute tote bag to carry your must-haves. This one holds up to 500 pounds and features a water-resistant base and trim.