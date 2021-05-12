You Won't Believe How Much Money Tom Brady, LeBron James and More Athletes Are Really Making

Watch : 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks

Tom Brady and LeBron James scored big when it came to their 2020-21 paychecks.

Forbes revealed its annual list of 10 highest-paid athletes on Wednesday, May 12, and both sports stars made the cut. Tom came in at No. 2 with annual earnings of $76 million. Though it may surprise fans he's low on the list, his $45 million didn't even make the top 10 last year.

It's just another victory for him in 2021. The quarterback kicked off the year with a Super Bowl win, marking his record-breaking seventh NFL championship win and first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In March, he signed a four-year contract with the Bucs, in which he would be paid $50 million over the next two years, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

According to Forbes, the past year in earnings marked Brady's most lucrative, thanks to endorsement deals with eyewear maker Christopher Cloos and sports apparel company Fanatics, as well as fees from commercials and virtual speaking engagements.