What Hayley Kiyoko Learned About Herself After Directing a Music Video During a Global Pandemic

Watch : Hayley Kiyoko Is Proud to Be a Voice for the LGBTQ Community

Hayley Kiyoko loves to challenge herself.

And making the music video for her new single "Found My Friends" was no exception. (No, we're not just talking about those tight orange leather pants she dances in throughout. But, more on those later.)

While the pop star affectionately dubbed "Lesbian Jesus" by her adoring fanbase is no stranger to directing the visuals for her music, having helmed every single one since 2014, the latest marked her first time stepping behind the camera in the midst of a global pandemic.

"Directing this music video for 'Found My Friends' during a pandemic, on film, and just really being the only person in the video definitely came with its challenges," Kiyoko told E! News in a new interview. "I think, emotionally, I was having many roadblocks because, you know, I hadn't left my house in a year. And I haven't been performing. I haven't been able to connect with people. And so I think there is this weird sense of, 'Can I still do this? Do I know what I'm doing? Do I believe in myself?' You have tons of self-doubt that just starts like flooding in."