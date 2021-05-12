Shahs of Sunset's Reza Farahan Is "Grateful" For Where He and Mercedes "MJ" Javid Stand Today

Watch : "Shahs of Sunset" Star Reza Farahan on Mending MJ Javid Friendship

Reza Farahan is killing it in 2021.

The Shahs of Sunset star sat down with the co-hosts of E! News' Daily Pop today to dish on why he's feeling better than ever post-quarantine. The slimmed down Bravo icon joked that he's passed the torch of "plumpest" Shah. "I get to be skinny for the first time for you guys!" Reza gushed on May 12. "I've never felt better in my whole life. This was the funnest season I've ever shot."

He even spat out water while watching the first episode of season nine, which premieres this Sunday. "I laughed so hard," Reza joked. "It's literally fire!"

This season also mended things between Reza and longtime pal Mercedes "MJ" Javid after a "horrendous" past season. The coronavirus pandemic had a "profound effect" on Reza and changed his perspective. "We just in our household decided to take all of the negative and try to channel it in a positive way. So when we got locked down, [husband] Adam [Neely] and I just rebuilt our lives. Every relationship in our house, everything we consumed, everyone we talked to."