Alex Rodriguez Throws Shade at Ben Affleck's Beloved Red Sox Amid Jennifer Lopez Romance

If you're going to take a swing at Ben Affleck's favorite baseball team, you better not miss.
After news broke that the Hollywood actor has been spending time with ex Jennifer Lopez, fans have been curious to know what Alex Rodriguez thinks of all the headlines. As it turns out, the former New York Yankees player may have shed some light with just a few words.
In a new video obtained by E! News, Alex was spotted leaving a Miami restaurant where he was asked by photographers to comment on Ben and Jennifer's reunion. "Have a great day," Alex said while ignoring the question.
But when the photographer followed up by asking if he knew the duo spent quality time together in Montana, Alex made a comment that is raising eyebrows. "Go Yankees," he proclaimed before getting inside a Mercedes Benz vehicle.
While some will just point to a man cheering on his former team, others can't help but remember that Ben's favorite MLB organization is the Boston Red Sox. And yes, the Red Sox have a deep rival with the Yankees.
To further solidify just how much Ben doesn't like the Yankees, the New York Times once reported that the actor refused to wear a Yankees baseball cap while filming a movie. As he told the publication, "I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can't. I can't wear it because it's going to become a thing."
Earlier this week, news broke that Jennifer and Ben enjoyed a week-long vacation at the Yellowstone Club in Montana. After photos surfaced of the pair hanging out, a source told E! News that Alex was "shocked" to see the singer moving on.
"He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect," the source explained. "He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."
As for the future of Bennifer, a separate source hinted that their Montana trip may only be the beginning for this rekindled friendship.
"She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead," an insider explained to E! News. "They are very comfortable together and it's easy. She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy."