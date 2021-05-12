Alex Rodriguez Throws Shade at Ben Affleck's Beloved Red Sox Amid Jennifer Lopez Romance

If you're going to take a swing at Ben Affleck's favorite baseball team, you better not miss.

After news broke that the Hollywood actor has been spending time with ex Jennifer Lopez, fans have been curious to know what Alex Rodriguez thinks of all the headlines. As it turns out, the former New York Yankees player may have shed some light with just a few words.

In a new video obtained by E! News, Alex was spotted leaving a Miami restaurant where he was asked by photographers to comment on Ben and Jennifer's reunion. "Have a great day," Alex said while ignoring the question.

But when the photographer followed up by asking if he knew the duo spent quality time together in Montana, Alex made a comment that is raising eyebrows. "Go Yankees," he proclaimed before getting inside a Mercedes Benz vehicle.

While some will just point to a man cheering on his former team, others can't help but remember that Ben's favorite MLB organization is the Boston Red Sox. And yes, the Red Sox have a deep rival with the Yankees.