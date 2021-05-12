Watch MDLNY's Ryan Serhant Build His Dream Home in First Trailer for New Renovation Spinoff

Opa! Brooklyn is where it's at.
Million Dollar Listing New York's Ryan Serhant takes fans into his own personal real estate ventures in a new four-episode limited Bravo series, Million Dollar Listing: Ryan's Renovation, and E! News has the exclusive first look. Serhant, his Greek wife Emilia Bechrakis Serhant and their two-year-old daughter Zena are eager to move into their new Brooklyn brownstone, but is the borough ready for all their family drama?
"I have no idea what kind of s--tshow I might be walking into," Ryan stresses in the below trailer.
The couple opt for a gut renovation for their $8 million, 7,900 square foot property to build their dream house—with Emilia's large Mediterranean family in mind.
"What do we do if your dad doesn't like this house? I'm kind of nervous to show it to him," Ryan second guesses to Emilia. "Your dad is a little scary."
The basement level of the five-story brownstone is updated for Emilia's mother to move into, but that only leads to her father, sister, brother and extended family wanting to settle in as well.
While Ryan is balancing his in-laws and overseeing construction, the real estate agent also is running his new firm SERHANT. On top of all that, the coronavirus pandemic postpones construction and leaves Ryan questioning his design decisions as the renovation budget spirals to millions.
"My whole life gets flipped upside down this entire season," Ryan exclusively told E! News. "We bought our house three years ago not knowing it would take three years to renovate. That's a whole process, but a brownstone in Brooklyn in a townhouse is pretty great living.
Ryan will try to ease tensions any way possible. "I'm warding off evil Greek spirits by putting garlic in the ways," he exclaims. Whatever works!
"Don't mess with the Greeks," Emilia chuckles as an Orthodox priest blesses the house.
And will Ryan be tempted to sell his dream home after construction ends? "My number one priority right now is my family," Ryan grapples between being a husband and broker. But a $15 million offer might be too good to pass up.
See the jaw-dropping renovation and all the family drama in the hilarious trailer!
Million Dollar Listing: Ryan's Renovation premieres Thursday, June 3 at 10:15 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of MDLNY any time on Peacock.
