You're Invited to Paris Hilton's Wedding With New Peacock Reality Show

You're invited to Paris Hilton's wedding.
Peacock has revealed a star-studded new lineup. NBCU's streaming service announced two upcoming unscripted docu-series starring Hilton and Jojo Siwa, as well as an alternative-scripted series co-hosted by Ed Helms and Randall Park.
According to the May 12 press release, "In Paris in Love, international influencer and one of the world's most eligible bachelorettes is finally ready to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum. In the 13-episode docu-series, we will follow Paris Hilton as she prepares for the big day, including the big day itself. From bridal dress shopping and choosing the venue to designing her dream destination wedding and participating in what certainly will be a fun and crazy bachelorette party, viewers will be along for an entertaining and emotional ride and will witness a personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see."
Meanwhile, Siwa will star on The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution (working title), which "will follow momager Jessalynn Siwa and her pop superstar daughter JoJo Siwa as they create and launch a brand new group that will become pop music's next big sensation.
"Jess has searched the country for the most talented kid triple threats, and through a series of competitions and performances, she will determine the members of their new pop group. With Jess as the manager and JoJo as the choreographer and mentor, Team Siwa will put to use all of their expertise in converting raw talent and skill into a worldwide phenomenon."
Lastly, Helms and Park's True Story, "is a six-episode hybrid alternative-scripted series in which everyday Americans sit down with Helms and Park to share their most extraordinary and unbelievably true stories for the first time.
"As the stories unfold, events are humorously brought to life by a star-studded cast of comedians and actors in heightened, dramatized re-enactments of cinematic proportions. In a first-of-its-kind format, True Story will give real people their very own biopic. Each episode will feature two real-life, unbelievable stories from a diverse group of storytellers of all ages and backgrounds. These tales will span wildly different subjects and storytelling genres: from romantic comedies to coming-of-age transformations to thrilling, period-based heists."
The Peacock announcement comes just a day after NBCU revealed Demi Lovato will search for aliens on the upcoming docu-series Unidentified With Demi Lovato.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)