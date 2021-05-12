"Her Skin Is Cold": This Snapped: Killer Couples Season 15 Sneak Peek Will Give You Chills

It really is 'til death do you part.

Yet there are just some true crime tales that are just too gruesome to revisit. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Snapped: Killer Couples season 15 premiere, it's clear the Oxygen network has found a truly devastating murder case to investigate. On November 15, 2014, Army medic Michael Walker found his wife Catherine stabbed to death in their Honolulu, HI home.

"[Michael] says that he sees his wife on the floor with heavy blood pooling all over her body," Special Agent Judah Pent of the Federal Bureau of Investigations explains in the below preview.

Walker's haunting 9-1-1 call is replayed onscreen. "I checked. No pulse, her skin is cold," Walker states. "There's a lot of blood on the floor and there's a knife."

After a series of graphic images from the crime scene are shown, Agent Pent confirms that Catherine suffered "very significant" stab wounds. "It was apparent that she was absolutely deceased," he concludes. "You want to figure out who is responsible for such an egregious crime."