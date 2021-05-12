Chris Hemsworth Has the Last Laugh 10 Years After "No-Name" Thor Casting

Watch : "Thor" & More: A Look Back at Comic-Con 2010

No-name? Not Chris Hemsworth!

It's hard to believe just over 10 years ago the blockbuster action star was considered a "virtual unknown," according to a 2009 Vulture casting announcement Hemsworth resurfaced in honor of the decade anniversary of Thor. The Vulture post, penned by Mark Graham and titled "Marvel Rolls Dice, Casts No-names for Thor," recapped the news that Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston had been cast in Kenneth Branagh's upcoming creation, "despite rumors that had everyone from Shia LaBeouf to Josh Hartnett being cast."

"Let's hope they follow the J.J. Abrams route," Graham wrote, "and put the money they saved in casting straight to special effects."

All these years later, Hemsworth is having the last laugh. "This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom," he wrote in an Instagram post, partly quoting the article. "It's been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven't aged a day."