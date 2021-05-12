Did Harry Styles Accept His BRIT Award With an American Accent? You Decide

Fans have some serious questions for Harry Styles—like, was he speaking with an American accent at the BRIT Awards?

The 27-year-old singer sent Twitter into a frenzy after he accepted the British Single award at the May 11 event. "I just continued to be baffled by moments like this and they make me more and more incredibly grateful to be able to get to do this job every day," he said while on stage at London's O2 Arena. "I'm really happy to be and proud to be celebrating British music tonight. I want to thank my fans for being so generous to me always. And everyone in my life who has my back, thank you so much. I love you."

The One Direction alum also expressed his gratitude for the frontline workers in the audience. Though, it seems viewers were less focused on what Styles was saying and more interested in how he was saying it.