Here's What's Next for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as They Explore Their Rekindled Romance

What does the future hold for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez following their vacation to Montana? A source exclusively spills all the details to E! News.

By Cydney Contreras May 12, 2021 1:48 AMTags
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Montana Vacation Photos

History has a way of repeating itself, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's recent hangout is evidence of that.

Last week, the former exes took a private jet to the secluded mountain town of Big Sky, Montana, where they spent an entire week together. A source previously told E! News it was "just the two of them."

So how did this reunion come to fruition? Well, a source now tells E! News, "Ben definitely pursued her," following Jen's split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. 

As the insider explains, Ben reaches out to Jennifer "any time he hears about things going on with her." The source notes this is just in Ben's nature, describing him as "always" being "very kind and complimentary" towards his ex.

The source had no further updates on their relationship status, but notes, "She and Ben are talking and plan to see each other again."

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

Following their getaway, Jennifer returned to Miami, where she will be for "a while," according to the source. She's currently living in a "new place" after staying at A-Rod's home for a time.

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ben seems to be back on the west coast, where he lives a short distance from ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, Violet, 15, Serafina, 12, and Samuel, 9. 

On Tuesday, May 11, a source told E! News that Jennifer isn't paying too much attention to what her ex is up to. As the insider put it, "She's trying to live her life and raise her kids and the last thing she wants to be doing is be dealing with Ben's love life. Her focus is always on the kids' happiness and Ben being a good father."

One person who is invested in Ben's happiness? His best friend, Matt Damon. The Jason Bourne actor talked to Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about the recent development, sharing, "I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

Instagram

But, as a good best friend, the actor declined to divulge anymore details on the situation—that is, if he knew anything to begin with.

"There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that," he shared. "I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV... It's the first time I heard about it."

As for A-Rod, the former Yankees star has heard all about his ex-fiancée's reunion with Ben, and he doesn't seem too pleased. A source previously revealed to E! News, "A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on."

According to the source, Alex still thought he and Jen would "be able to make it work and reconnect," but clearly, Jen is a woman in demand. 

