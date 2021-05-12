Maisie Williams Is Totally Unrecognizable as She Rocks Blonde Hair and Bleached Eyebrows

Maisie Williams debuted a new look and we're hair for it!
Like her Game of Thrones character, the actress made sure to steal the show with a dramatic entrance at the 2021 BRIT Awards held at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday, May 11. If anything, the 23-year-old star turned heads as she looked unrecognizable with her platinum blonde hair and bleached eyebrows.
For the special occasion, Maisie rocked an effortless updo styled with two loose bangs that not only framed her face, but put her brows front and center. Her makeup was just as fresh as her hairstyle, as she appeared to opt for a more natural look: a bit of mascara, nude lipstick and a smudge of eyeliner.
The Mutants star tied her major transformation together with a regal black-and-white dress that she paired with black mules.
During the ceremony, Maisie presented the prestigious Global Icon Award, which went to none other than Taylor Swift. More impressive? The "evermore" singer made history, as she is the first woman and first non-British star to earn the award.
While the English actress isn't afraid to switch up her 'do—she's rocked bubblegum pink, deep purple and turquoise hair before—it seems her new look is all for her latest role. According to The Mirror UK, Maisie dyed her hair for the new show, Pistol, based on The Sex Pistols.
The outlet noted she is playing Pamela Rooke, who is also known as Jordan and Jordan Mooney.
Interestingly, Maisie previously told Rolling Stone that one of her major hair changes was due to the fact that she wanted to branch out from her famous role on Game of Thrones.
"I dyed it because I didn't want to work," the HBO star told the publication in 2019 about her pink locks. "It's a pretty good way of stopping that. And it just feels so good, so me. I've battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor."
She added, "I love pink so much. For so long I pretended that my favorite color was green. I thought I wasn't a feminist if my favorite color was pink. And then I decided that's f--king stupid."
Of course, Maisie isn't the only celebrity to debut a bold look in recent days. Click here to see your favorite stars' transformations.