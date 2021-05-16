JLo & BenJosh DuggarKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Feeling Nostalgic for the Early 2000s? These Photos From the 2001 MTV Movie Awards Can't Be Missed

With the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards just hours away, join E! News on a trip back in time to the 2001 ceremony. Come for the soul sistas of "Lady Marmalade," stay for Destiny's Child's style statement.

Here at E! News, the red carpet is our bread and butter. So it's not an understatement when we declare the 2001 MTV Movie Awards a standout contender for the best red carpet of the early aughts. 

Well into the golden age of MTV, the ceremony, co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Kirsten Dunst, drew a constellation of A-list stars across film, television and music. Not only could you find blockbuster giants like Tom Cruise and John Travolta rubbing elbows with the likes of Gwen Stefani and Carmen Electra, but the icons behind Moulin Rouge!'s remake of "Lady Marmalade" blessed viewers with one of their only live performances together. 

(Trust us, it's worth a rewatch—if only for Christina Aguilera's incredible range as she makes her grand entrance.)

And the fashion! Oh, the fashion. Think low-rise midi skirts, strappy kitten heels and some epic color coordination courtesy of Destiny's Child

With the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards just hours away, there's no better way to get the party started than with a trip back in time to exactly 20 years ago. 

Keep scrolling, and don't forget to tune into the ceremony tonight at 9 p.m. EST/PST on MTV.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Destiny's Child

Fans weren't ready for this jelly when the iconic girl group turned heads at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Pink

Yes, Pink brought a pup on the red carpet. No, we're not questioning it. 

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Cameron Diaz, Tom Cruise & Mike Myers

America's sweetheart joined forces with Austin Powers himself to present Best Male Performance to the Mission: Impossible star.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect via Getty Images
Mya, Pink, Christina Aguilera & Lil' Kim

If "Lady Marmalade" isn't your go-to karaoke song, we can't be friends. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Aaliyah & Sean "Diddy" Combs

Just over a month later, the R&B singer would tragically die in an airplane crash at the age of 22. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Mandy Moore

We're missin' this era like candy. 

KMazur/WireImage
Lil' Kim & Gwen Stefani

Between Lil' Kim's floral pasties and Gwen's pigtails, this photo deserves to be hung in the Louvre.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Sean Patrick Thomas & Julia Stiles

The Save the Last Dance co-stars took home the coveted Best Kiss award at the 2001 ceremony.

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher

Once a heartthrob, always a heartthrob. 

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Jimmy Fallon & Kirsten Dunst

A baby-faced Fallon emceed the soiree alongside the actress, who was riding the wave of Bring It On's breakout success. Are those spirit fingers we see?

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Jim Carrey

The comedy icon won the Golden Popcorn for Best Villain thanks to his role in How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry & John Travolta

To be a fly on the wall for this star-crossed powwow. 

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Jackie Chan, Zhang Ziyi & Chris Tucker

Rush Hour co-stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker presented the award for Best Fight to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's Zhang Ziyi.

SGranitz/WireImage
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

That's not just any eyebrow, that's "The People's Eyebrow."

SGranitz/WireImage
Dave Navarro & Carmen Electra

Consider this our petition to get ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave streaming on Netflix. 

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Anna Faris & Ben Indra

It's hard to believe the Scary Movie star, pictured next to her then-husband, was ever a brunette, but we're here for it!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Alyson Hannigan, Shannon Elizabeth, Cameron Diaz, Mena Suvari & Tara Reid

Hollywood It Girls, unite!

