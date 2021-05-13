Ellen DeGeneres JLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Watch Honey Boo Boo React to Sugar Bear's Shocking New Co-Worker

In an exclusive sneak peek at Mama June: Road to Redemption, Pumpkin’s husband has a big announcement that has everyone in the family freaking out.

Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson did what now?!

In recent weeks, Lauren "Pumpkin" Shannon has been keeping tabs on husband Joshua Elird as he tries to get another job. But in an exclusive sneak peek at Friday's all-new Mama June: Road to Redemption, the family learns about a career move nobody saw coming.

"I know a guy named Mike," Josh began when sharing his news. "I had to go talk to him. Mikey T, just a friend who owed me a favor…He was down on his luck and I just helped him out."

For Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, the name didn't ring a bell. As she asked, "Is he one of, like, your friends that are trying to rap and just go, ‘Hi, I'm Mikey T on the track!'" Not exactly!

Josh went on to explain that his new boss has a "strong double chin jawline." That was enough for Pumpkin to figure out Alana's dad, known to fans as Sugar Bear, got her husband a new job.

"Why did you call him Mikey T?" Alana asked after gasping at the news. "Like, why couldn't we just say Sugar Bear?"

YouTube/WE tv

Pumpkin added while laughing, "Wow! That man has to tell your big ass what to do?"

All jokes aside, Josh had one request for his wife and extended family. Going forward, he explained that it will be best to keep any and all sassy comments about Sugar Bear's wife Jennifer Thompson to themselves.

"I just need you to not start s--t with Jin Jin cause this is my boss," he pleaded. "You have to keep your snippy comments to yourself."

Pumpkin replied, "You don't have to worry about me. It's always her that runs that big fan yip yap of hers." What could possibly go wrong? 

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv. 

