Allison Tolman Is a Housewife With a Killer Plan in Why Women Kill Season 2 Trailer

Some people will do anything to belong.

In the season two trailer for Why Women Kill, which has been exclusively obtained by E! News, viewers are introduced to the new ensemble cast, which includes Fargo's Allison Tolman and Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla. Per Paramount+'s description, season two brings "a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 and explores what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong..."

Specifically, as the new trailer below teases, frumpy housewife Alma (Tolman) is desperate to fit in, but struggles to be embraced by a local garden club where Rita (Parrilla) is the queen bee.

"I see these garden club ladies every week at this bistro downtown," Alma notes at the start of the trailer. "They're so chic. And they seem to have so much fun together. I'd be happy every day of my life if I had a group of elegant friends like that."