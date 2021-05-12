The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Trailer Drops a Huge Bombshell

Watch : Teresa Giudice Reflects on the Infamous Table Flip

It's all drama and divas in the Garden State.

E! News can exclusively reveal The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 11 reunion trailer, which teases an explosive tell-all between stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin. Host Andy Cohen can only try to contain (or fuel) the flames as Jennifer and Margaret go head-to-head, and the cast finally gets to the bottom of the cheating rumors about Jackie's husband Evan Goldschneider.

"It could be a massacre," Margaret grins in the below sneak peek, while Dolores teases that she's "mad at everybody."

Yet Jennifer has a specific goal in mind: "My target is Margaret," she states before going onstage. And she certainly lives up to her mission.

Jackie exclusively told E! News that the reunion was "drama-filled, shady and exciting," especially since "Jennifer seems to throw very low blows." The trailer captures only some of Jennifer's "daggers" as Teresa calls them.