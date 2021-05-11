Taylor Swift Makes History at the 2021 BRITs With Global Icon Award

Watch : Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Gift From Beyonce After GRAMMYs Win

Taylor Swift has filled a major blank space in BRIT Award history.

On Tuesday, May 11 at the 2021 BRIT Awards—the first since the U.K.'s initial lockdown last spring amid the coronavirus pandemic—the "champagne problems" singer accepted the Global Icon Award, making her the first woman and first non-British star to be granted the accolade. The 31-year-old performer joined an exclusive group of Global Icon honorees, which solely includes Elton John, David Bowie and Robbie Williams.

During the show, Swift watched a montage of singers praising her work, including Ed Sheeran and Annie Lennox. "Taylor is the same girl I met when I was 15," Selena Gomez declared in the video. "She is generous and kind and cares so deeply for her fans." Soon after, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams presented the artist with the award.

"I want to thank my friends and family who know exactly who they are," Swift shared. "Whose opinion of me never changed whether my stock was up or down. If there's one thing that I've learned, it's that you have to look around every day and take note of the people who have always believed in you and never stop appreciating them for it."

In true Swift fashion, the music superstar also had an inspiring message for her fans who were watching all around the world.