Mercedes "MJ" Javid Shares Update on "Evolving" Friendship With Reza Farahan

Watch : "Shahs of Sunset" Star Mercedes "MJ" Javid Gives Birth

Mercedes "MJ" Javid is on a path to healing.

The Shahs of Sunset star is sharing an update on her broken friendship with former bestie Reza Farahan ahead of this Sunday's season nine premiere of the hit Bravo series. Last season, fans watched Reza and MJ's relationship disintegrate over nasty fights, cheating rumors and Reza's restraining order against her husband Tommy Feight.

Now, a year later, MJ describes her relationship with Reza as "better" and "evolving."

"I think we both agree that was the most difficult thing I've ever had to go through. It was purely painful," MJ told E! News exclusively of last season. "I know that Reza and I deep down, we really want to get to a really close place and it's going to take a lot of work. You won't miss any of it because we're two people with husbands and now I have a family to think about and Reza's family too, so the desire and the struggle and everything. It's all very intense."