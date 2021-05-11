BRIT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

It's music's biggest night for Britain's hottest stars.
After a three month delay from its typical February date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BRIT Awards are officially happening tonight—May 11, 2021—in London's O2 Arena. Around 4,000 guests will watch the show, which is hosted by Jack Whitehall. For the third time in the last five years, Coldplay is taking the stage for what is sure to be a star-studded night.
Artists nominated this year include Dua Lipa, who currently has three BRIT awards under her belt. This year, she is nominated for three more awards, and will also be one of the night's performers.
"This has been a long, tough year for everyone," Dua said in a statement to the press. "I'm delighted the night will honor the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so."
In addition to Dua, Brits nominated at the award show include The 1975, Yungblud and Little Mix.
Last year, a lack of women in the Album of the Year category prompted controversy. However, now, four out of five of the artists nominated in the category are women—something that nominated performer Jessie Ware was thrilled about.
"Women have always made great music and wonderful albums, but this is the first time in the entire Brits history that we have dominated the best album category," said Jessie in a statement. "The time is now—albeit long overdue—to start respecting and appreciating the vital role women, and their music, play in the British music industry."
Without further ado, here are the nominees and winners at the 2021 BRIT Awards.
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
WINNER: Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Act
WINNER: Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Single of the Year
220 Kid with Gracey – "Don't Need Love"
Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – "Rain"
Dua Lipa – "Physical"
Harry Styles – "Watermelon Sugar"
Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – "Ain't It Different"
Joel Corry x MNEK – "Head and Heart"
Nathan Dawe x KSI – "Lighter"
Regard and Raye – "Secrets"
S1mba feat DTG – "Rover"
Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – "Don't Rush"
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What's Your Pleasure?
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International male solo artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
International group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run the Jewels
Rising Star
Griff