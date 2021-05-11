Jennifer LopezSNLKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Lala Kent Shares What's In Her Bag

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed the beauty products, snacks, and self-care items that she always has on hand.

By Marenah Dobin May 11, 2021 6:56 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleBravoShoppingShop BeautyVanderpump RulesShop With E!Lala KentCelebrity Shopping
E-comm: Lala Kent Reveals Whats In Her BagRodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"Give Them Lala" is not just Lala Kent's catchphrase. It's the title of her first book, which is a juicy, insightful, and humorous read. It also inspired the name of her makeup brand, Give Them Lala Beauty. The phrase "Give Them Lala" is a state of mind that we can all embody, reality TV star or not. The Vanderpump Rules cast member is all about "giving the truest, most honest version of yourself to the world."

Lala makes concerted efforts to feel like her most authentic self, advising others, "Do you, boo. Whether it's clothing, or my makeup, I do what I like, not what's 'in'. I find when I do that, I feel amazing." Aside from dispensing advice, the Utah native also got into specifics, revealing the beauty products, self-care items, and snacks that she always carries in her Fendi tote bag.

She revealed the foundation she uses to achieve that "flawless" camera-ready glam. And, believe it or not, channeling that "Give Them Lala" mindset can be a budget-friendly endeavor. One of her go-to products is $7, with 20,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. Keep on scrolling to learn more about Lala's must-haves and why she adores them.

read
This Celeb-Loved Body Scrub Can Replace All Your Other Skincare Products

Laura Mercier Smooth Finish Foundation Powder

"This gives me the most flawless finish and never gets cake-y looking when applied through the day/night."

$48
Sephora
$48
Nordstrom
$48
Saks Fifth Avenue

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water- (Pack of 30)

Perrier has become a go-to for Lala, who said it "adds some fun & bubble to my hydrating routine."

$16
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

From Dua Lipa to Olivia Rodrigo: See Every Star at 2021 BRIT Awards

2

Travis Barker Adorably Cheers on Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign on IG

3
Exclusive

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Rare Glimpse Into Lori Loughlin's Reality

Onsen Professional Nail Buffer

"The buffer is a game changer. It gives your nails a natural shine," Lala shared, adding, "The file leaves your nails soft and not ridged like some other files I've tried." And if you thought all nail buffers were created equal, that's not the case. Lala's pick has 2,300+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.

$12
Amazon

Give Them Lala Beauty Wet Lip Quencher

Lala promised, "You'll never find a better gloss." She added, "I even use It in my night time routine. It leaves your lips so soft. I'm very proud of this product."

$18
Give Them Lala

Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater

The reality star explained, "Your skin needs hydrating too! It gives my skin a nice glow." She's not the only one who adores the Mario Badescu Facial Spray. More than 6400 Ulta customers left glowing 5-star reviews for the product. 20,000+ Amazon customers posted 5-star reviews. 

$7
Ulta
$7
Amazon
$7
Nordstrom

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Crackers, 1.5 oz. Snack Packs, 30-count Multi-pack Box

Lala thinks Goldfish crackers are "the perfect snack." She shared, "As my daughter Ocean gets older, I'll have to pack enough for both of us!"

$10
Amazon

Give Them Lala by Lala Kent

The new mom recommends her own book, saying, "it's a must-have, easy read." And that's the perfect kind of book to keep in your handbag, something you can pick up and read any time you have a spare moment or when you're just in need of some entertainment.

$27
$19
Amazon

Laura Mercier Illuminating Eye Cream

Lala loves the Laura Mercier Illuminating Eye Cream because "it brightens up those eyes."

$58
Nordstrom
$58
Laura Mercier

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

"Life gets crazy and sometimes I need to zone out with my AirPods, whether it's music, Seinfeld, or binging The Real Housewives."

$159
$129
Amazon

Chloé Eau de Parfum

"it's imperative you keep a travel perfume on you! It's my favorite, I get so many compliments on it."

$34- $180
Sephora
$70
Amazon
$79- $132
Ulta

Fendi Large Sunshine Tote Bag

"I'm a big fan of all bags! My most recent purchase was a Fendi tote bag and it easy to find and fits everything and more in it. It's great for traveling, but chic enough for a day or night, out and about.

$3,100
Farfetch

If you're looking for more Bravolebrity-loved products, check out Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's Amazon favorites.

Trending Stories

1

From Dua Lipa to Olivia Rodrigo: See Every Star at 2021 BRIT Awards

2

Travis Barker Adorably Cheers on Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign on IG

3
Exclusive

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Rare Glimpse Into Lori Loughlin's Reality

4

Lala Kent Shares What's In Her Bag

5

See Photos of Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Romantic Montana Getaway