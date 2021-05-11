Lala Kent Shares What's In Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"Give Them Lala" is not just Lala Kent's catchphrase. It's the title of her first book, which is a juicy, insightful, and humorous read. It also inspired the name of her makeup brand, Give Them Lala Beauty. The phrase "Give Them Lala" is a state of mind that we can all embody, reality TV star or not. The Vanderpump Rules cast member is all about "giving the truest, most honest version of yourself to the world."

Lala makes concerted efforts to feel like her most authentic self, advising others, "Do you, boo. Whether it's clothing, or my makeup, I do what I like, not what's 'in'. I find when I do that, I feel amazing." Aside from dispensing advice, the Utah native also got into specifics, revealing the beauty products, self-care items, and snacks that she always carries in her Fendi tote bag.

She revealed the foundation she uses to achieve that "flawless" camera-ready glam. And, believe it or not, channeling that "Give Them Lala" mindset can be a budget-friendly endeavor. One of her go-to products is $7, with 20,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. Keep on scrolling to learn more about Lala's must-haves and why she adores them.