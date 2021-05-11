Party's Here: Snooki Is Returning to Jersey Shore Family Vacation Following 2019 Exit

Here's a reason to fist pump.
On Tuesday, May 11, MTV confirmed that Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be returning with new episodes in June. And, in those new episodes, a pickle-loving fan favorite is set to return. We're, of course, talking about Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.
In a recent announcement, the network revealed that "everyone's favorite roommates"—including Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick—are taking "their iconic family vacation 'Shore' bubble to The Poconos for the first time ever."
"Between engagements, birthdays and gender reveals, there's plenty to celebrate on this trip," the description read. "From Vinny getting pro-wrestling-body-slammed by Jenni's boyfriend and a new definition of 'Italian Ice' to the first, and maybe last, Jersey Shore Family Vacation Talent Show, this season features some of the most unexpected moments yet. But the biggest Jerzday surprise comes when Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi returns to shake things up."
The Situation puts it best in the new trailer below: "Ladies and gentlemen, party's here." Snooki herself has since commented on her Instagram story, "I'm back, bitches. I'm bringing the party back when #JSFamilyVacation returns Jerzday, June 3rd on @MTV!"
As E! News readers well know, in December 2019, Snooki announced she was "retiring" from the MTV hit. "So here comes my breaking news, you guys," Snooki told her podcast listeners at the time. "There's reasons why I've come to this decision...it's definitely a hard decision...I'm gonna throw up. OK, you guys, I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision, but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore."
However, back in April, Pauly D teased on Daily Pop that Snooki would likely return to the Jersey Shore franchise. "She's already popping back and doing these little lunches," the DJ noted. "She was just caught doing a lunch with Angelina so, I think she'll be back. We miss her. She's like our sister. So, I don't want to ever film without her."
Thankfully, Snooki's retirement didn't last long as fans can expect to see her in season 4B when it premieres Thursday, June 3 on MTV.