Drake Is Getting a Major Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

It's time to pop champagne for Champagne Papi!

That's because Drake is set to receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, dick clark productions and NBC announced on Tuesday, May 11. The "Hotline Bling" star is no stranger to the annual award show, as he holds the title for the most Billboard Music Award wins at 27 along with dozens more nominations. The performer most recently won a whopping 12 statues at the 2019 show.

The Artist of the Decade category is based on a variety of factors, including activity on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and Billboard 200 albums tally. According to the show's announcement, Drake has had eight No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Among his many musical accomplishments, he's the only solo male with more than 50 career weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Sunday, May 23, fans can watch as the Billboard Music Awards honor the best in music over the past year, including The Weeknd, who is set to perform, and Pink, who will also be honored with the Icon Award this year.