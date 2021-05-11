Travis Barker Adorably Cheers on Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign With Sweet IG Comment

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Cutest Couple Moments

Surf's up for summer!

Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable snapshot of six-year-old son Reign Disick practicing his wave-riding skills on the sand—and her boyfriend Travis Barker sweetly cheered on Reign via Instagram.

"Monday morning surfing and dolphins," Kourtney captioned on Instagram on May 10. Reign is wearing a wetsuit and shows off a stellar stance in the pic, with a second photo showing him pointing off into the distance. Kourtney also added a video of waves crashing and a photo of a perfectly symmetrical shell that has been opened.

Their oceanfront paradise also caught the attention of Kourtney's Blink-182 drummer beau. "Go Reign," Travis commented, with Kourtney replying with a "hang-ten" emoji.

Travis' note comes just two days after he honored Kourtney with lavish bouquets for Mother's Day.

Kourtney is mom to Reign, Mason and Penelope with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and she's also been spending time with Travis' two kids Landon and Alabama.