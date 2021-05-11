Katy PerryJosh DuggarKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Travis Barker Adorably Cheers on Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign With Sweet IG Comment

Surf's up for summer! 

Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable snapshot of six-year-old son Reign Disick practicing his wave-riding skills on the sand—and her boyfriend Travis Barker sweetly cheered on Reign via Instagram.

"Monday morning surfing and dolphins," Kourtney captioned on Instagram on May 10. Reign is wearing a wetsuit and shows off a stellar stance in the pic, with a second photo showing him pointing off into the distance. Kourtney also added a video of waves crashing and a photo of a perfectly symmetrical shell that has been opened.

Their oceanfront paradise also caught the attention of Kourtney's Blink-182 drummer beau. "Go Reign," Travis commented, with Kourtney replying with a "hang-ten" emoji.

Travis' note comes just two days after he honored Kourtney with lavish bouquets for Mother's Day

Kourtney is mom to Reign, Mason and Penelope with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and she's also been spending time with Travis' two kids Landon and Alabama

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

According to an E! News source, Kourtney is not holding back in falling for longtime friend Travis. Kourtney has even been posting steamy pics with her rocker boyfriend since going Instagram official in December 2020. 

Seems like Travis is also pals with Reign! Could a joint surf lesson be on the docket for later this summer? 

In the meantime, check out Reign's other sweet childhood photos over the years below. 

Instagram
Catching Waves

Reign points to the horizon while donning a wetsuit during a May 2021 surf lesson. 

Instagram
Surf's Up

Reign adorably practices surfing on the sand in a sweet pic from May 2021.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Fresh Buzz

Reign debuts a freshly buzzed head in March 2021, as seen in a photo Scott Disick shared on his Instagram Story.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Last Days With a Mohawk

"A mighty fine little man [red heart emoji]," Scott Disick captioned this March 15, 2021 pic, the last one showing his son with the mohawk he debuted in September 2020.

Instagram
Fashion Forward

Only the best brands for this 6-year-old rockstar in the making.

Instagram
New Wheels

Sorry, Reign—there's no getting behind the wheel of this sweet ride for at least 10 years!

Instagram
Rise & Shine

Scott shares a morning snap of Reign and his signature mohawk.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Scott introduced his adorable new dog in February 2021 with some cute pics, including this cuddle sesh with Reign.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Rock 'N' Roll

Scott Disick's youngest looked ready to rock in this snap from Instagram.

Scott Disick/Instagram
A New 'Do

Reign Disick showed off his upgraded mohawk on his dad's social media.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Buzz, Buzz

Scott gave a close up during Reign's October 2020 hair cut.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Mr. Reign

For this father-son photo, Scott simply wrote, "Mr reign".

Scott Disick/Instagram
Killing It

That's exactly what Scott Disick wrote on this adorable snap of Reign in September 2020.

Instagram
A Scott Mini-Me

In September 2020, Scott posted this photo and wrote, "Hello my little turtle dove."

Instagram
TV Fan

For this picture, Scott joked, "'I love this show'"

Instagram
Scott's Sunshine

Scott wrote on Instagram in August 2020, "Just a little reign and sunshine."

Instagram
One Cute Kid

For an Instagram post in August 2020, Scott Disick declared, "The cutest boy in the world."

Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott's Little "Playa"

Following Reign's buzz cut, Scott Disick shared this picture perfect update. He wrote, "Play on playa."

Instagram
New Hair, Who Dis?

Kourtney shocked fans when she revealed Reign shaved off his signature blond locks!

Instagram
Summer Fun

Kourtney takes her kids to Santa Barbara for a weekend getaway in August 2020.

Instagram
Cuddle Bug

Little Reign is all smiles while cuddling with mama Kourtney.

Instagram
Playmates

Reign and big sister Penelope Disick enjoy a see-saw ride together.

Instagram
Serious Selfie

Reign is mastering selfies at a young age!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bedtime

The youngest Disick looks adorable and ready for bed in red and white PJs.

Instagram
Hiking Buddies

Reign and Kourtney get some fresh air during an outing to TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Dinner Date

The mommy-son duo enjoy a dinner date.

Instagram
Breaking a Sweat

Reign and Penelope get their hands dirty.

Instagram
Aw!

Reign hugs his big sister in a sweet candid snapshot.

Instagram/Scott Disick
Jet-Setting

Scott Disick kicks back with his son on a private jet.

Instagram
Horsin' Around

Reign hangs out with a beautiful brown horse.

photos
View More Photos From Reign Disick's Cutest Pics
Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Sunday, Mar. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!

