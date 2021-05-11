Ben Higgins' Fiancée Jessica Clarke Reveals the One Rule She Had for His Bachelor Party

Watch : Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke Give Couples Quarantine Tips

This Bachelor just had his bachelor party.

During the May 11 episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, Ben Higgins dished on his trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with his buddies.

The season 20 star, who got engaged to Jessica Clarke in March 2020, said he and his pals were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the vacation and were tested before and after the getaway. "It was really great that it worked out because everybody that was able to go was able to get a vaccine ahead of time," he said. "We got two separate houses. We did a boat cruise. We played golf one day. One day we hung by the pool. It was a really special time for me."

One of Ben's favorite memories was the boat cruise. "We were in the ocean, we're swimming around and it had everybody on this beach—people from, like, 25 years old to 45 years old, I guess," the 32-year-old reality TV star recalled. "And everybody was, like, climbing the rocks and, like, building sandcastles and just, like, running around tackling each other into the water. I don't know, it was just awesome to see these buddies of mine who I've done that with my whole life doing that as husbands, and fathers and adults."