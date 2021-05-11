Lala Kent Admits She Was "Ripped" at SUR When She Mixed Up Avril Lavigne and Adam Levine

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Lala Kent Welcomes a Baby Girl

Adam Levine and Avril Lavigne have names that sound very similar, but this doesn't mean restaurant managers will empathize if you confuse the two.

Lala Kent was a Watch What Happens Live guest on Monday, May 10, where host Andy Cohen asked for the biggest-name celebrity she ever sat. Lala revealed it was Avril, although she didn't initially know it was Avril.

"I sat Avril Lavigne when she was dating the guy from Nickelback [Chad Kroeger], and they called and made a reservation, and I thought they said 'Adam Levine,'" Lala shared about the Maroon 5 frontman. "So when Avril walked in, I told her she had to wait for a table because I was expecting Adam, and I got ripped for that."

When host Andy asked who ripped her, Lala replied, "The manager Diana—she was not a fan of me for a while."

Thankfully, Lala and Diana have since gotten on the same page. "Diana is fabulous and so gangster," Lala continued. "She is awesome."