See the Photos From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Romantic Montana Getaway

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Montana Vacation Photos

Jennifer Lopez doesn't need to belt out "Into You" for fans to know what's going on between her and Ben Affleck.

The pair have seemingly taken their relationship to the next level, as sources told E! News the exes clocked in some one-on-one time during an outdoorsy vacation in Montana last week.

Following their appearances at the VAX LIVE concert on May 2, Bennifer flew to the state's Yellowstone Club for a cozy getaway—and it might have been just what the doctor ordered to fix her broken heart.

Last weekend, J.Lo and the Justice League actor were seen driving to the airport together in Montana. Ben was spotted behind the wheel, while Jennifer stared ahead from the passenger's seat. On the tarmac, the A-listers seemed to hold hands as they boarded their flight on May 8. Jennifer, wrapped in a patterned sweater, reached back to hold onto Ben as their trip came to a close.